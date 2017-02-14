Trump causes uncertainty in directors...

Trump causes uncertainty in directors and officers market

12 hrs ago Read more: Business Insurance

The uncertainty created by the Trump administration has filtered into the directors and officers liability market, according to comments made during the Professional Liability Underwriting Society's D&O symposium in New York last week. Fred Cooper, Florham Park, New Jersey-based executive vice president at Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd. was asked during a session on financial institution D&O what the next systemic event that has the potential to create a hard market would be.

Chicago, IL

