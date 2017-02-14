Trump causes uncertainty in directors and officers market

The uncertainty created by the Trump administration has filtered into the directors and officers liability market, according to comments made during the Professional Liability Underwriting Society's D&O symposium in New York last week. Fred Cooper, Florham Park, New Jersey-based executive vice president at Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd. was asked during a session on financial institution D&O what the next systemic event that has the potential to create a hard market would be.

