Toy Fair Shows Off What's New As Toys 'R' Us Cuts 250 Corporate Jobs

At the International Toy Fair, TOMY International and PlayFusion announced Toys "R" Us as the exclusive in-store retail launch partner for Lightseekers, the next generation of connected play featuring smart figures, trading cards and more. The 114th North American International Toy Fair boosts a chance for industry players to see "hundreds of thousands of innovative new toys and games before they hit store shelves."

