The Future Of Berkshire's Float, Part II: 'Naked Credits' From Precision Castparts

The release of Berkshire Hathaway's 2016 Annual Report has revealed some new insights - in particular new sources of leverage. While Buffett is a great investor, much of the value created within Berkshire to date is attributed to his capital structure - which takes advantage of low-cost leverage through the use of insurance "float."

