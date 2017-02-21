Tesla is already showing how the insu...

Tesla is already showing how the insurance industry will be...

Read more: Connecticut Post

Tesla just became the first automaker to truly show how the insurance industry is bound to change as self-driving cars hit the road. Tesla has quietly been selling car insurance with its vehicles in Asia as part of its vision to one day include insurance in the final price of its vehicles.

