Saudization directive for motor insurance industry comes into effect July 2

The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority has issued a directive stating most jobs within the motor insurance industry must be Saudised later this year. It will affect jobs in branches and centres for receiving claims, debris management and recovery, surveyors, customer care, complaints departments and other administrative roles, according to Saudi Gazette .

