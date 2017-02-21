Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (SAFT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Safety Insurance Group, Inc. will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Safety Insurance Group to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter.
