Q3 2017 EPS Estimates for Fairfax Fin...

Q3 2017 EPS Estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (FFH) Increased by Cormark

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd - Cormark boosted their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the firm will post earnings per share of $14.57 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $14.37.

