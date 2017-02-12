Prudential PLC Raises Position in Bes...

Prudential PLC Raises Position in Best Buy Co., Inc.

Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,315,924 shares of the technology retailer's stock after buying an additional 56,487 shares during the period.

