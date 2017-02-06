Providers seek fee increase to revers...

Providers seek fee increase to reverse Medicaid reimbursement cut; insurance industry opposes

Hospitals, nursing homes and mental health centers urged lawmakers on Monday to reverse a Medicaid provider reimbursement cut that they said has harmed them financially and threatens patient access to care. Gov. Sam Brownback cut the reimbursement rate by 4 percent last spring, though some providers said their percentage cut was higher.

