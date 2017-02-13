Principal Asia Chair to Retire

Principal Asia Chair to Retire

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

Thomas Cheong, vice president of North Asia, and Pedro Borda, vice president of South Asia and India, will continue to lead business operations in the region. "Rex has been one of our most important assets in Asia; helping to strengthen and expand our business relationships across the continent," said Luis Valdes, president of Principal International.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Insurance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
allstate sucks (May '06) Feb 11 antonebraga 199
News Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15) Feb 5 Developers Cash in 3
News Mississippi, Georgia Commissioners Call on Indu... Jan 27 Justin 1
News Caterpillar might end production in Aurora Jan '17 Longhaul 1
News Homeowners lose Katrina insurance flood case (Aug '06) Dec '16 American Independent 13
Auto Insurance (Apr '15) Nov '16 elizabethbeck 2
News Aetna cuts Obamacare exchange plans to only fou... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Captain Yesterday 14
See all Insurance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Insurance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Al Franken
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,989 • Total comments across all topics: 278,850,664

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC