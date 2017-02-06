Philadelphia Insurance Promotes Decker to SVP of Underwriting
Decker has worked in the insurance industry for 18 years. He joined Philadelphia Insurance in 2006 as an underwriter, after seven years of holding various claims, subrogation and underwriting positions in the industry.
