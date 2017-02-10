Ny state settles fraud lawsuit vs. former Aig Ceo Greenberg
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman says a securities fraud lawsuit involving the former chief executive of insurance company American International Group Inc. has been settled. Greenberg was accused of manipulating AIG's accounting records in 2000 and 2001 to hide hundreds of millions of dollars in losses from investors.
