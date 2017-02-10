Ny state settles fraud lawsuit vs. former Aig Ceo Greenberg
A 12-year legal battle between state prosecutors and the former chief executive of insurance company American International Group Inc. has been settled, both parties announced Friday. A lawsuit claimed ex-AIG chief executive Maurice "Hank" Greenberg and ex-chief financial officer Howard Smith had manipulated AIG's accounting records in 2000 and 2001 to hide hundreds of millions of dollars in losses from investors.
