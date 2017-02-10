Ny state settles fraud lawsuit vs. fo...

Ny state settles fraud lawsuit vs. former Aig Ceo Greenberg

Read more: The Daily News-Record

A 12-year legal battle between state prosecutors and the former chief executive of insurance company American International Group Inc. has been settled, both parties announced Friday. A lawsuit claimed ex-AIG chief executive Maurice "Hank" Greenberg and ex-chief financial officer Howard Smith had manipulated AIG's accounting records in 2000 and 2001 to hide hundreds of millions of dollars in losses from investors.

Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 34,549 • Total comments across all topics: 278,762,958

