Now David Boies Is Going After Backpage.com

14 hrs ago

Legal pressure on embattled classified marketplace Backpage.com mounted Tuesday, with lawsuits in federal court in Arizona and Florida alleging the company conspired to facilitate child sex trafficking, building on the findings of a U.S. Senate inquiry last month. Backpage.com has become known as one of the biggest web platforms for sex ads and prostitution since Craigslist closed down its "adult" section in 2010.

