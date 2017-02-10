Non-Life Insurance Claims and Expenses in Togo to 2020: Market Databook - Research and Markets
The "Non-Life Insurance Claims and Expenses in Togo to 2020: Market Databook" contains detailed historic and forecast data covering non-life insurance claims and expenses in the non-life insurance industry in Togo. This databook provides data on gross claims, paid claims, incurred loss, loss ratio percentage, commissions and expenses, combined ratio percentage This report is the result of extensive market research covering the non-life insurance industry in Togo.
