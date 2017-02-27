Nippon Life makes first overseas project finance loan

Feb 28 Nippon Life Insurance Co made its first overseas project finance loan worth $100 million, the company's officials told Reuters, as the Japanese insurer seeks riskier but higher-return investments amid ultra-low interest rates at home. Nippon Life bought the project finance loan, which was made to an LNG project in the United States, from Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, officials of the insurer said.

