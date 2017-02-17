New York State Finalizes First-in-Nat...

New York State Finalizes First-in-Nation Cyber Security Regulation

New York state announced a final cyber security regulation on Thursday with mandatory standards for banks and insurers to combat the ever-increasing risk of cyber attacks. The regulation, which takes effect March 1, follows a series of high-profile data breaches that resulted in losses of hundreds of millions of dollars to U.S. companies, including Target Corp, Home Depot Inc and Anthem Inc. It lays out unprecedented requirements on steps financial firms must take to protect their networks and customer data from hackers and disclose cyber events to state regulators.

