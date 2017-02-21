Navigators Names David J. Draper to Head International Casualty
Navigators Holdings Ltd., a subsidiary of The Navigators Group, Inc. , today announced that David J. Draper has joined the company as Head of International Casualty. With 30 years of underwriting, broker and client development experience in UK and international casualty insurance, Mr. Draper is responsible for developing and executing a strategic vision for Navigators' international casualty business outside of the United States.
