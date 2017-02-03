MOVES-Brit Ltd names Tim Chesson senior vice president of BGSU
Feb 6 Specialty insurer Brit Ltd, a unit of Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd, named Tim Chesson senior vice president of Brit Global Specialty USA , effective Jan. 23. Chesson will be based in Alpharetta, Georgia and report to Noreen Metcalfe, executive vice president of BGSU's property and marine unit.
