MOVES-Brit Ltd names Tim Chesson senior vice president of BGSU

Feb 6 Specialty insurer Brit Ltd, a unit of Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd, named Tim Chesson senior vice president of Brit Global Specialty USA , effective Jan. 23. Chesson will be based in Alpharetta, Georgia and report to Noreen Metcalfe, executive vice president of BGSU's property and marine unit. Feb 6 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group hired Anne Gebuhrer to head its European Financial Institutions Debt Capital Markets .

