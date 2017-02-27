Millions of motorists face soaring premiums after compensation rule change

Millions of motorists are facing increased insurance premiums while the NHS will have to find an extra A 1 billion following a change to the formula used to calculate compensation payouts. Announcing the move, which is expected to see a sharp rise in personal injury payments, Chancellor Liz Truss said she the change was the only "legally acceptable" course of action open to her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Keighleynews.co.uk.