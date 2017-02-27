Millions of motorists face soaring pr...

Millions of motorists face soaring premiums after compensation rule change

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Keighleynews.co.uk

Millions of motorists are facing increased insurance premiums while the NHS will have to find an extra A 1 billion following a change to the formula used to calculate compensation payouts. Announcing the move, which is expected to see a sharp rise in personal injury payments, Chancellor Liz Truss said she the change was the only "legally acceptable" course of action open to her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Keighleynews.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Insurance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15) Feb 14 Fore 4
allstate sucks (May '06) Feb 11 antonebraga 199
News Mississippi, Georgia Commissioners Call on Indu... Jan '17 Justin 1
News Caterpillar might end production in Aurora Jan '17 Longhaul 1
News Homeowners lose Katrina insurance flood case (Aug '06) Dec '16 American Independent 13
Auto Insurance (Apr '15) Nov '16 elizabethbeck 2
News Aetna cuts Obamacare exchange plans to only fou... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Captain Yesterday 14
See all Insurance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Insurance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,717 • Total comments across all topics: 279,199,689

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC