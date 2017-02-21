Martin Lewis: Parents, grandparents and carers; you could be missing out on A 1000s
The first few of these relate to missing out on National Insurance credits, which you need 35 years of to qualify for the full state pension. You normally gain these by working, but in some cases you can qualify in other ways - and this is where people are missing out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dorsetecho.co.uk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15)
|Feb 14
|Fore
|4
|allstate sucks (May '06)
|Feb 11
|antonebraga
|199
|Mississippi, Georgia Commissioners Call on Indu...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
|Caterpillar might end production in Aurora
|Jan '17
|Longhaul
|1
|Homeowners lose Katrina insurance flood case (Aug '06)
|Dec '16
|American Independent
|13
|Auto Insurance (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|elizabethbeck
|2
|Aetna cuts Obamacare exchange plans to only fou... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Captain Yesterday
|14
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC