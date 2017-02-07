Manulife removes need for nicotine te...

Manulife removes need for nicotine testing for some life insurance applicants

Manulife is removing the need for nicotine testing for some of its life insurance applicants as part of its efforts to streamline the process. The company says nicotine tests will no longer be required for individual policies for eligible applicants aged 18 to 40, on policies that pay up to $1 million in benefits.

