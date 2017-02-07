Manulife drops nicotine testing in bid to speed up insurance application process
Manulife Financial Corp. is relying on new technology to snuff out its top source of life-insurance fraud: smokers who say they're tobacco-free. The Toronto-based insurer is eliminating nicotine testing for many life-insurance customers, saying its data-analysis capabilities have advanced to the point where it can identify when smokers have lied on their application forms.
