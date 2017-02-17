Life Insurance Policies and Premiums in Indonesia to 2020: Market Databook - Research and Markets
The "Life Insurance Policies and Premiums in Indonesia to 2020: Market Databook" contains detailed historic and forecast data covering policies and premiums in the life insurance industry in Indonesia. This databook provides data on gross written premiums, net earned premiums, insurance density and insurance penetration This report is the result of extensive market research covering the life insurance industry in Indonesia .
