Life insurance industry's income to g...

Life insurance industry's income to grow more strongly this year

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

THE Thai Life Assurance Association has projected that premium income this year will grow by 6 per cent to Bt600 billion, up from last year's 5.7 per cent, as low interest rates encourage insurance companies to move into investment-linked products and those that target specific customer segments. Last year, many life-insurance firms shifted to protection insurance because savings policies had become less attractive from the ongoing low interest rates, but the premiums of protection insurance are much lower than for savings policies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Insurance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15) Feb 14 Fore 4
allstate sucks (May '06) Feb 11 antonebraga 199
News Mississippi, Georgia Commissioners Call on Indu... Jan 27 Justin 1
News Caterpillar might end production in Aurora Jan '17 Longhaul 1
News Homeowners lose Katrina insurance flood case (Aug '06) Dec '16 American Independent 13
Auto Insurance (Apr '15) Nov '16 elizabethbeck 2
News Aetna cuts Obamacare exchange plans to only fou... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Captain Yesterday 14
See all Insurance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Insurance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. NASA
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,254 • Total comments across all topics: 279,079,748

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC