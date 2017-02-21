Life insurance industry's income to grow more strongly this year

THE Thai Life Assurance Association has projected that premium income this year will grow by 6 per cent to Bt600 billion, up from last year's 5.7 per cent, as low interest rates encourage insurance companies to move into investment-linked products and those that target specific customer segments. Last year, many life-insurance firms shifted to protection insurance because savings policies had become less attractive from the ongoing low interest rates, but the premiums of protection insurance are much lower than for savings policies.

