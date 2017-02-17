Insurance Industry Exploration of Blockchain Expands
The insurance industry's exploration of blockchain-based solutions continues to expand, potentially impacting future policies available to commercial policyholders. The Blockchain Insurance Industry Initiative , an industry consortium tasked with exploring the potential uses of distributed ledger technology, also known as blockchain, expanded to 15 members last week.
