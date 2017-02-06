Insurance Department Staff to Meet wi...

Insurance Department Staff to Meet with Students at Kansas Universities

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Insurance Journal West

A Kansas Insurance Department staff member will be visiting with business majors at Kansas universities during February to promote insurance courses as part of a statewide education initiative to attract more employees to the insurance industry. The initiative, sponsored by the Kansas Insurance Department and the Kansas Insurance Education Foundation, has so far attracted more than 80 students to take courses toward completion of an insurance certificate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Insurance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15) Sun Developers Cash in 3
News Mississippi, Georgia Commissioners Call on Indu... Jan 27 Justin 1
News Caterpillar might end production in Aurora Jan '17 Longhaul 1
News Homeowners lose Katrina insurance flood case (Aug '06) Dec '16 American Independent 13
Auto Insurance (Apr '15) Nov '16 elizabethbeck 2
News Aetna cuts Obamacare exchange plans to only fou... Aug '16 Captain Yesterday 14
News Aetna Warned It Would Pull Out of Exchanges if ... Aug '16 Le Jimbo 9
See all Insurance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Insurance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,140 • Total comments across all topics: 278,624,633

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC