Insurance Department Staff to Meet with Students at Kansas Universities
A Kansas Insurance Department staff member will be visiting with business majors at Kansas universities during February to promote insurance courses as part of a statewide education initiative to attract more employees to the insurance industry. The initiative, sponsored by the Kansas Insurance Department and the Kansas Insurance Education Foundation, has so far attracted more than 80 students to take courses toward completion of an insurance certificate.
