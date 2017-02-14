Here's what Warren Buffett bought and...

Here's what Warren Buffett bought and sold last quarter

Read more: WICU12 Erie

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway unveiled its latest holdings Tuesday, and it looks like the investment fund headed by the Oracle of Omaha is getting hungrier for airline stocks. The firm more than doubled its stake in American Airlines, increased its stake in United six-fold, and boosted its stake in Delta by 1,465% during its fourth quarter, which ended December 31. Buffett has said his company picked up shares of Southwest for the first time last quarter, and Tuesday's filing revealed Berkshire now owns about 43 million shares.

