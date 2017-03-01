Hartford prevails in lawsuit alleging...

Hartford prevails in lawsuit alleging it charged excessive fund fees

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Feb 28 A federal judge in New Jersey has dismissed a long-running lawsuit accusing Hartford Financial Services Group Inc's investment management unit of overcharging investors in six mutual funds, following a rare trial. U.S. District Judge Renee Bumb in Camden said investors failed to show that Hartford and its subadvisers did not do enough work to justify the fees charged, thereby violating federal laws governing mutual funds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Insurance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warren Buffett: Will judge Trump by results but... 4 hr tomin cali 1
News Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15) Feb 14 Fore 4
allstate sucks (May '06) Feb 11 antonebraga 199
News Mississippi, Georgia Commissioners Call on Indu... Jan '17 Justin 1
News Caterpillar might end production in Aurora Jan '17 Longhaul 1
News Homeowners lose Katrina insurance flood case (Aug '06) Dec '16 American Independent 13
Auto Insurance (Apr '15) Nov '16 elizabethbeck 2
See all Insurance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Insurance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. NASA
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,735 • Total comments across all topics: 279,234,537

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC