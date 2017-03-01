Hartford prevails in lawsuit alleging it charged excessive fund fees

Feb 28 A federal judge in New Jersey has dismissed a long-running lawsuit accusing Hartford Financial Services Group Inc's investment management unit of overcharging investors in six mutual funds, following a rare trial. U.S. District Judge Renee Bumb in Camden said investors failed to show that Hartford and its subadvisers did not do enough work to justify the fees charged, thereby violating federal laws governing mutual funds.

