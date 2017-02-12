Greenberg, New York AG Settle Long-Running Reinsurance Dispute

Ex- American International Group Inc. Chief Executive Officer Maurice "Hank" Greenberg admitted to taking part in two deals to make the insurer's financial condition look better than it was as part of a $9.9 million settlement with New York that has dragged out for almost a dozen years, the state's top lawyer said. The settlement, announced Friday by New York state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, resolves a legal battle in which Greenberg, 91, and his high-powered lawyer, David Boies, squared off against three successive state attorneys general who accused him of fraud.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.