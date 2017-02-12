Greenberg, New York AG Settle Long-Ru...

Greenberg, New York AG Settle Long-Running Reinsurance Dispute

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Insurance Journal West

Ex- American International Group Inc. Chief Executive Officer Maurice "Hank" Greenberg admitted to taking part in two deals to make the insurer's financial condition look better than it was as part of a $9.9 million settlement with New York that has dragged out for almost a dozen years, the state's top lawyer said. The settlement, announced Friday by New York state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, resolves a legal battle in which Greenberg, 91, and his high-powered lawyer, David Boies, squared off against three successive state attorneys general who accused him of fraud.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Insurance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
allstate sucks (May '06) Sat antonebraga 199
News Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15) Feb 5 Developers Cash in 3
News Mississippi, Georgia Commissioners Call on Indu... Jan 27 Justin 1
News Caterpillar might end production in Aurora Jan '17 Longhaul 1
News Homeowners lose Katrina insurance flood case (Aug '06) Dec '16 American Independent 13
Auto Insurance (Apr '15) Nov '16 elizabethbeck 2
News Aetna cuts Obamacare exchange plans to only fou... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Captain Yesterday 14
See all Insurance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Insurance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,333 • Total comments across all topics: 278,819,181

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC