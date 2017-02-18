GEICO announces Joe Pusateri as marketing assistant vice president
Joe Pusateri of Arlington, Va., has been elected marketing assistant vice president for GEICO. Pusateri previously served as a GEICO marketing director with responsibilities for auto planning, and research as well as the advertising for GEICO's motorcycle, RV and boat divisions and the GEICO Insurance Agency.
