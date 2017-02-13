Federal Court Blocks Aetna, Humana Me...

Federal Court Blocks Aetna, Humana Merger

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

On January 23, 2017, the United States District Court for the District of Columbia granted the Department of Justice, Antitrust Division's request for an injunction to block Aetna Inc.'s proposed acquisition of Humana Inc. for $37 billion. The court held that allowing the merger to move forward would reduce competition for Medicare Advantage plans in 364 counties and in public exchanges in certain counties in Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Insurance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
allstate sucks (May '06) Feb 11 antonebraga 199
News Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15) Feb 5 Developers Cash in 3
News Mississippi, Georgia Commissioners Call on Indu... Jan 27 Justin 1
News Caterpillar might end production in Aurora Jan '17 Longhaul 1
News Homeowners lose Katrina insurance flood case (Aug '06) Dec '16 American Independent 13
Auto Insurance (Apr '15) Nov '16 elizabethbeck 2
News Aetna cuts Obamacare exchange plans to only fou... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Captain Yesterday 14
See all Insurance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Insurance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,447 • Total comments across all topics: 278,838,757

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC