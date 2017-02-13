Federal Court Blocks Aetna, Humana Merger
On January 23, 2017, the United States District Court for the District of Columbia granted the Department of Justice, Antitrust Division's request for an injunction to block Aetna Inc.'s proposed acquisition of Humana Inc. for $37 billion. The court held that allowing the merger to move forward would reduce competition for Medicare Advantage plans in 364 counties and in public exchanges in certain counties in Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|allstate sucks (May '06)
|Feb 11
|antonebraga
|199
|Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15)
|Feb 5
|Developers Cash in
|3
|Mississippi, Georgia Commissioners Call on Indu...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
|Caterpillar might end production in Aurora
|Jan '17
|Longhaul
|1
|Homeowners lose Katrina insurance flood case (Aug '06)
|Dec '16
|American Independent
|13
|Auto Insurance (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|elizabethbeck
|2
|Aetna cuts Obamacare exchange plans to only fou... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Captain Yesterday
|14
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC