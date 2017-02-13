Federal Court Blocks Aetna, Humana Merger

On January 23, 2017, the United States District Court for the District of Columbia granted the Department of Justice, Antitrust Division's request for an injunction to block Aetna Inc.'s proposed acquisition of Humana Inc. for $37 billion. The court held that allowing the merger to move forward would reduce competition for Medicare Advantage plans in 364 counties and in public exchanges in certain counties in Florida.

