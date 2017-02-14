Ex-Aig Chairman, Ny Ag Spar Over Mean...

Ex-Aig Chairman, Ny Ag Spar Over Meaning of Accord in Fraud Case

Read more: Law.com

Following a settlement last week between the former American International Group chairman Maurice "Hank" Greenberg and the New York Attorney General's Office in the fraud case against Greenberg, the parties are now fighting in the court of public opinion over who was the real winner in the case.

