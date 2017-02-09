Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisit...

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

** The overseas arm of India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd should not be merged with its parent company, ONGC's chairman said, a week after the government proposed setting up an integrated oil company to better compete with global majors. ** Toshiba Corp has received bids ranging from 200 billion yen to as much as 400 billion yen for a 19.9 percent stake in its flash memory business, a person directly involved in the deal told Reuters.

