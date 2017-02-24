Credit Suisse Sees $750 Million Revenue at Risk in `Hard' Brexit
Credit Suisse Group AG may need to find new ways to serve clients who generate as much as $750 million of revenue at its U.K. subsidiaries after Britain leaves the European Union, Chief Financial Officer David Mathers said. Losing access to European markets would endanger 10 percent to 15 percent of income at the two units, which have a revenue base of $4 billion to $5 billion, Mathers said in an interview this week in Zurich.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15)
|Feb 14
|Fore
|4
|allstate sucks (May '06)
|Feb 11
|antonebraga
|199
|Mississippi, Georgia Commissioners Call on Indu...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
|Caterpillar might end production in Aurora
|Jan '17
|Longhaul
|1
|Homeowners lose Katrina insurance flood case (Aug '06)
|Dec '16
|American Independent
|13
|Auto Insurance (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|elizabethbeck
|2
|Aetna cuts Obamacare exchange plans to only fou... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Captain Yesterday
|14
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC