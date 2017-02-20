Credit Suisse Bets on Old Continent A...

Credit Suisse Bets on Old Continent Amid Breakup Fears

15 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Credit Suisse Group AG is seeing a pickup in its private banking business in Europe as clients come out of hibernation to seek counsel on how to protect their fortunes from shock outcomes of coming national elections. "I would expect Europe to rebound in profitability" for reasons including the political uncertainty, Iqbal Khan, head of international wealth management, said in an interview at the bank's headquarters in Zurich.

