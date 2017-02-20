Credit Suisse Bets on Old Continent Amid Breakup Fears
Credit Suisse Group AG is seeing a pickup in its private banking business in Europe as clients come out of hibernation to seek counsel on how to protect their fortunes from shock outcomes of coming national elections. "I would expect Europe to rebound in profitability" for reasons including the political uncertainty, Iqbal Khan, head of international wealth management, said in an interview at the bank's headquarters in Zurich.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15)
|Feb 14
|Fore
|4
|allstate sucks (May '06)
|Feb 11
|antonebraga
|199
|Mississippi, Georgia Commissioners Call on Indu...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
|Caterpillar might end production in Aurora
|Jan '17
|Longhaul
|1
|Homeowners lose Katrina insurance flood case (Aug '06)
|Dec '16
|American Independent
|13
|Auto Insurance (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|elizabethbeck
|2
|Aetna cuts Obamacare exchange plans to only fou... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Captain Yesterday
|14
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC