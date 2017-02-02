Cost of Insurance Is Top Factor in UK SMEs' Buying Decisions: RSA Survey

The cost of insurance premiums was ranked as the top deciding factor when picking a policy by 61 percent of small and medium-sized enterprises , according to survey data released by London-based RSA Insurance. This was followed closely by brokers' customer service and understanding * of their clients' businesses, which was ranked in second place by 58 percent of respondents as being in their top three influencers, according to RSA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.