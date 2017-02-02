Cost of Insurance Is Top Factor in UK SMEs' Buying Decisions: RSA Survey
The cost of insurance premiums was ranked as the top deciding factor when picking a policy by 61 percent of small and medium-sized enterprises , according to survey data released by London-based RSA Insurance. This was followed closely by brokers' customer service and understanding * of their clients' businesses, which was ranked in second place by 58 percent of respondents as being in their top three influencers, according to RSA.
