Correction: Trump-Manufacturing story

In a story Feb. 23 about a meeting that President Donald Trump held with two dozen manufacturing executives, The Associated Press referred incorrectly to Doug Oberhelman as the CEO of Caterpillar Inc. Oberhelman is the current chairman and former CEO of Caterpillar. President Donald Trump brought two dozen manufacturing CEOs to the White House on Thursday and declared their collective commitment to restoring factory jobs lost to foreign competition WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump brought two dozen manufacturing CEOs to the White House on Thursday and declared their collective commitment to restoring factory jobs lost to foreign competition.

