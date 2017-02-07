Correction: Mass. Court Reviews Assessment of Damages Against Insurer in Shuttle Bus Accident Case

The Supreme Judicial Court in Massachusetts has ruled that post-judgment interest is not included in any enhanced damages in connection with damages that have already been awarded under the Massachusetts Consumer Protection Act. This comes after a Pennsylvania insurer and its claims representatives applied for further appellate review in Odin Anderson & others vs. National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh PA & others to determine whether lower courts in Massachusetts erred in ruling that post-judgment interest should be doubled in connection with the Massachusetts Consumer Protection Act.

