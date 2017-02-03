City Shaken By Suggestion That Aetna Might Move Headquarters
Aetna Inc. , headquartered in Hartford since 1853 and nearly inseparable from the city's identity, could take the unsettling step of downsizing its corporate presence in Hartford, a prospect that sends a chill through greater Hartford. "You can't even put it into words," state House Majority Leader Matthew Ritter, D-Hartford, said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15)
|10 hr
|Developers Cash in
|3
|Mississippi, Georgia Commissioners Call on Indu...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
|Caterpillar might end production in Aurora
|Jan 6
|Longhaul
|1
|Homeowners lose Katrina insurance flood case (Aug '06)
|Dec '16
|American Independent
|13
|Auto Insurance (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|elizabethbeck
|2
|Aetna cuts Obamacare exchange plans to only fou...
|Aug '16
|Captain Yesterday
|14
|Aetna Warned It Would Pull Out of Exchanges if ...
|Aug '16
|Le Jimbo
|9
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC