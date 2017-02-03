City Shaken By Suggestion That Aetna ...

City Shaken By Suggestion That Aetna Might Move Headquarters

11 hrs ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

Aetna Inc. , headquartered in Hartford since 1853 and nearly inseparable from the city's identity, could take the unsettling step of downsizing its corporate presence in Hartford, a prospect that sends a chill through greater Hartford. "You can't even put it into words," state House Majority Leader Matthew Ritter, D-Hartford, said.

