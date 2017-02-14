Cigna jilts Anthem, seeks billions in...

Cigna jilts Anthem, seeks billions in lawsuit

After a federal judge rejected Anthem's bid to buy rival health insurer Cigna, on Feb. 14, 2017 Cigna announced it would end any further pursuit of a deal, while seeking $1.9 billion from Anthem as a breakup fee and $13 billion more representing premiums it claims it lost while chasing the deal.

