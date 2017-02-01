Cigna CEO will assess role in 2018 Ob...

Cigna CEO will assess role in 2018 Obamacare individual plans

13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Cigna Corp will decide on its participation in the 2018 Obamacare individual market during the next few months, looking at what regulations are put in place to stabilize a market Chief Executive Officer David Cordani described as "fragile at best." Cigna, which is offering plans in seven states in 2017, will "fully assess whether we will participate, where, and how," Cordani told investors during a conference call on Thursday.

Chicago, IL

