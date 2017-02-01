Cigna CEO will assess role in 2018 Obamacare individual plans
Cigna Corp will decide on its participation in the 2018 Obamacare individual market during the next few months, looking at what regulations are put in place to stabilize a market Chief Executive Officer David Cordani described as "fragile at best." Cigna, which is offering plans in seven states in 2017, will "fully assess whether we will participate, where, and how," Cordani told investors during a conference call on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mississippi, Georgia Commissioners Call on Indu...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
|Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15)
|Jan 20
|North Halton cash...
|2
|Caterpillar might end production in Aurora
|Jan 6
|Longhaul
|1
|Homeowners lose Katrina insurance flood case (Aug '06)
|Dec '16
|American Independent
|13
|Auto Insurance (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|elizabethbeck
|2
|Aetna cuts Obamacare exchange plans to only fou...
|Aug '16
|Captain Yesterday
|14
|Aetna Warned It Would Pull Out of Exchanges if ...
|Aug '16
|Le Jimbo
|9
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC