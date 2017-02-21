Chris Lazarini Examines Employee v. Independent Contractor Issue
Bass, Berry & Sims attorney Chris Lazarini examined a case in which the plaintiff claimed to be an employee of Northwestern Mutual and therefore protected under New York's minimum wage and overtime laws; Northwestern argued the plaintiff was an independent contractor, not an employee, and, therefore, exempt from protection of the labor laws. The court, considering five different factors, found the plaintiff to be an independent contractor.
