Buffett praises Berkshire insurance execs, muses on past mistakes
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Chairman Warren Buffett's annual letter to shareholders, as ever, is packed with his analysis of the conglomerate's operations, including its extensive commercial insurance and reinsurance businesses. The much-anticipated letter often covers the same ground he's covered in previous letters - most notably his belief in the power of the insurance "float," where insurers achieve investment gains on premiums before paying claims.
