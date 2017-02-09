Brian Gaynor: Takeover fever hits the sharemarket
The NZX has been hit by a serious bout of takeover fever, with bids for Tower and TeamTalk this week. This follows full or partial offers for Abano Healthcare, Airwork Holdings, Antipodes Gold and Hellaby Holdings in recent months and the strong possibility that Tenon will delist after the sale of its main business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15)
|Feb 5
|Developers Cash in
|3
|Mississippi, Georgia Commissioners Call on Indu...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
|Caterpillar might end production in Aurora
|Jan '17
|Longhaul
|1
|Homeowners lose Katrina insurance flood case (Aug '06)
|Dec '16
|American Independent
|13
|Auto Insurance (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|elizabethbeck
|2
|Aetna cuts Obamacare exchange plans to only fou...
|Aug '16
|Captain Yesterday
|14
|Aetna Warned It Would Pull Out of Exchanges if ...
|Aug '16
|Le Jimbo
|9
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC