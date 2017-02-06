Blockchain Insurance Industry Initiat...

Blockchain Insurance Industry Initiative B3i Grows to 15 Members

7 hrs ago

The Blockchain Insurance Industry Initiative B3i, which was launched in October 2016 to explore the potential use of distributed ledger technology, has grown to 15 members from its original five. Members of the B3i initiative are collaborating to explore the ability of blockchain technologies to increase efficiencies in the exchange of data between reinsurance and insurance companies.

