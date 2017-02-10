Blackstone buying Aon Hewitt unit for...

Blackstone buying Aon Hewitt unit for $4.8B

Read more: Greenwich Citizen

Aon is selling its Aon Hewitt benefits administration and human resources outsourcing operations to the New York City-based private equity investor Blackstone Group, for up to $4.8 billion depending on future performance. London-based Aon has Aon Hewitt consulting offices in Norwalk and Stamford, with the company indicating it is selling its benefits and HR outsourcing business to Blackstone to focus on core services like consulting that generate bigger profits.

Chicago, IL

