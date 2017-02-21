Automatic exchange of information and...

Automatic exchange of information and insurance companies - a question of compliance

Automatic exchange of information regimes, primarily aimed at curbing tax avoidance through the use of foreign accounts and investment platforms, have recently become a global trend, starting with the adoption of the U.S. Foreign Account Taxation Compliance Act and followed swiftly by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's proposed Common Reporting Standard , which is modelled on the aforementioned and has thus far been adopted by approximately 100 countries including South Africa.

