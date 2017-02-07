Argo Group Appoints Ryan Mather to Serve as Global Head of Reinsurance

This announcement comes only a day after Argo Group announced the closing of the Ariel Re transaction on Feb. 6. "Ariel Re and Argo Group are a terrific fit - operationally and culturally," says Argo Group CEO Mark E. Watson III. "Ryan's leadership and collaboration were key factors in our ability to finalize this agreement and begin implementing the company's integration plan so swiftly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.